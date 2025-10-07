Aviation News Military Aviation

Sikorsky Introduces Nomad Family of Long-Endurance VTOL Drones

Scalable, hybrid-electric designs developed for autonomous land and sea operations.

Matt Ryan
Nomad family of VTOL drones [Credit: Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky]

Sikorsky introduced its new Nomad family of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft Monday, following recent flight demonstrations of its rotor blown wing prototype. The company said its Nomad line combines helicopter-style vertical flight with the cruise efficiency of a fixed-wing aircraft, enabling operations without the need for a runway. 

Each variant will use Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy system and hybrid-electric propulsion, with larger versions incorporating a conventional drivetrain. The twin-proprotor configuration allows the aircraft to take off, hover, and cruise for extended durations. 

“We use the term ‘family’ to point to a key attribute of the design; its ability to be scaled in size from a small Group 3 UAS to the footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter,” said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

Benton said the aircraft are intended for a range of land- and sea-based missions across defense, national security, forestry, and civilian organizations.

Sikorsky’s Nomad 50 prototype, with a 10.3-foot wingspan, completed extended flight testing earlier this year. The company is now developing the Nomad 100, an 18-foot Group 3 variant expected to make its first flight in the coming months. 

According to the company, its Nomad series is being designed for applications such as reconnaissance, logistics, and light attack missions, supported by MATRIX’s open architecture for integration with other aircraft types.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

