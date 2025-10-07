Sikorsky Introduces Nomad Family of Long-Endurance VTOL Drones

Sikorsky introduced its new Nomad family of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft Monday, following recent flight demonstrations of its rotor blown wing prototype. The company said its Nomad line combines helicopter-style vertical flight with the cruise efficiency of a fixed-wing aircraft, enabling operations without the need for a runway.

Each variant will use Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy system and hybrid-electric propulsion, with larger versions incorporating a conventional drivetrain. The twin-proprotor configuration allows the aircraft to take off, hover, and cruise for extended durations.

“We use the term ‘family’ to point to a key attribute of the design; its ability to be scaled in size from a small Group 3 UAS to the footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter,” said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

Benton said the aircraft are intended for a range of land- and sea-based missions across defense, national security, forestry, and civilian organizations.

Sikorsky’s Nomad 50 prototype, with a 10.3-foot wingspan, completed extended flight testing earlier this year. The company is now developing the Nomad 100, an 18-foot Group 3 variant expected to make its first flight in the coming months.

According to the company, its Nomad series is being designed for applications such as reconnaissance, logistics, and light attack missions, supported by MATRIX’s open architecture for integration with other aircraft types.