Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Aircraft Flight Safety

Six Killed in Piper Malibu Mirage Crash in Wisconsin

Sauk County authorities say five adults and one child died in the Oct. 13 crash near Wisconsin Dells.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: FlightAware]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage crashed Tuesday night in Sauk County, Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard.
  • The victims included five adults and one child, with the crash reported around 9:31 p.m. local time near the Town of Dellona.
  • The aircraft had departed Kenosha County Airport and was en route to Menomonie, with flight-tracking data indicating a descent and change in direction before the crash.
  • The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are assisting local authorities with the ongoing investigation into the accident.
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A single-engine Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage crashed Tuesday night in Sauk County, Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, according to local news reports.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:31 p.m. local time near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona, west of Wisconsin Dells. Sauk County Sheriff’s office confirmed that five adults and one child died.

The aircraft was identified by FlightRadar24 as a Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage, registration N931TT.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received multiple reports of a downed aircraft in the area shortly before 9:30 p.m. Emergency personnel located the wreckage and confirmed multiple fatalities. The crash site was secured overnight as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Flight-tracking information cited by local media indicates the airplane departed Kenosha County Airport at approximately 8:43 p.m., with Menomonie, Wisconsin, reported as its destination. The aircraft’s recorded track showed a descent and a change in direction before the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will assist local authorities with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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