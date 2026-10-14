Six Killed in Piper Malibu Mirage Crash in Wisconsin

A single-engine Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage crashed Tuesday night in Sauk County, Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, according to local news reports.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:31 p.m. local time near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona, west of Wisconsin Dells. Sauk County Sheriff’s office confirmed that five adults and one child died.

The aircraft was identified by FlightRadar24 as a Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage, registration N931TT.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received multiple reports of a downed aircraft in the area shortly before 9:30 p.m. Emergency personnel located the wreckage and confirmed multiple fatalities. The crash site was secured overnight as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Flight-tracking information cited by local media indicates the airplane departed Kenosha County Airport at approximately 8:43 p.m., with Menomonie, Wisconsin, reported as its destination. The aircraft’s recorded track showed a descent and a change in direction before the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will assist local authorities with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.