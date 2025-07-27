There was more sporty airliner maneuvering on Friday as a Southwest flight ducked under a jet warbird during climb-out from Hollywood Burbank Airport in Southern California. The 737’s TCAS went off as the plane was climbing through 14,000 feet and the crew complied with a 500-foot dive to avoid a Hawker Hunter fighter passing through on its way to Point Mugu Air Force base where it was likely to be used as an adversarial aircraft for aerial combat training. Both planes continued their flights and the Southwest flight landed in Las Vegas Ann hour later. Details of the mishap are scant but it was the second conflict between an airliners and military aircraft in less than a week.

Late last week, a SkyWest regional jet turned sharply to avoid an Air Force B-52 in the pattern at Minot Airport in North Dakota. The civilian airport is about 13 miles from Minot Air Force Base, where the BUFF was likely based. Airline, Air Force and FAA officials have offered little detail on both incidents, which occurred as the NTSB continues its investigation of the catastrophic collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet last January. Last Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a crowd at EAA AirVenture that funding is in place to begin a wholesale overhaul of the air traffic control system.