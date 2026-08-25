Space Flight Aviation News Flight Safety

FAA Seeks Input on ‘Priority Airspace’ for Space Launches

DOT has been directed to establish critical launch corridors, but what “priority” will mean for other airspace users has yet to be determined.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Seeks Input on ‘Priority Airspace’ for Space Launches
[Credit: Gwendolyn Kurzen | U.S. Space Force]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has opened a 60-day public and industry request for input on establishing "priority airspace" for critical space launch corridors, a concept directed under the 2026 National Space Transportation Policy.
  • The agency is seeking to define the operational aspects of these corridors, including their relationship to existing Aircraft Hazard Areas (AHAs), how to balance aviation safety and airspace efficiency, and which types of launches or spaceports should qualify for priority treatment.
  • This initiative is crucial as U.S. space launches are projected to increase dramatically from 217 in 2025 to 10,000 annually by 2035, necessitating clearer and more efficient airspace management.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA on Tuesday opened a 60-day request for public and industry input on how “priority airspace” for critical space launch corridors should work. The concept was directed under the 2026 National Space Transportation Policy, but the agency has not established an operational definition for the corridors or determined what types of launches would qualify for priority treatment.

Defining the Corridors

Launch operators currently work with the FAA to establish Aircraft Hazard Areas, or AHAs, to protect aircraft from launch vehicles and falling debris. Because much of the country’s launch activity originates from the same spaceports, similar AHAs are used repeatedly. The FAA specifically noted that it does not currently use the term “space launch corridor,” and said the request for information is intended to explore how the new corridor concept would relate to existing AHAs.

“From an aviation perspective, advance notification of time, size, and duration of AHAs are integral to maintaining both aviation safety and airspace efficiency,” the FAA said in the request.

The agency is seeking input on how launch corridors could limit effects on airspace efficiency, what changes could be made to operational and coordination timelines and what activities should qualify to activate a corridor.

Launch Activity Expected to Increase

According to the FAA, the U.S. accounted for 217 of 329 launches worldwide in 2025. More than half of U.S. launches originated from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Kennedy Space Center in Florida, while those facilities and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California accounted for 83% of U.S. launches. The agency projects FAA-licensed launches and reentries could reach 10,000 annually by 2035, as risks for other aircraft also increase.

The FAA is also asking whether commercial, civil or national security payloads should receive different consideration and whether priority corridors should apply to all spaceports or only high-use or federal facilities.

Other questions cover possible fees, operational restrictions, emergency procedures and how designating a corridor as “critical” could streamline launch timing.

Written comments are requested within 60 days of the notice’s Aug. 25 publication in the Federal Register.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.