FAA Warns of Growing Space Launch Risks to Aircraft

The administration published a safety alert outlining planning considerations for operators amid increased launches.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Warns of Growing Space Launch Risks to Surrounding Airspace
[Credit: NOAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO 26001) to address airspace management considerations due to the growing number of commercial and government space launch activities.
  • The alert highlights potential impacts to flight operations, including the risk of debris fields resulting from launch anomalies.
  • The FAA develops airspace management plans, including temporary flight restrictions, hazard areas, and debris response areas, which are communicated via Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).
  • Operators are encouraged to incorporate space launch considerations into routine flight planning, reviewing NOTAMs, accounting for potential delays, and ensuring adequate fuel reserves.
The FAA issued a Safety Alert for Operators earlier this month addressing airspace management considerations tied to the growing number of commercial and government space launch activities in the United States. SAFO 26001 provides guidance to air carriers, general aviation operators and flightcrews on potential impacts to flight operations, including the risk of debris fields resulting from launch anomalies.

For each launch, the FAA develops an airspace management plan that may include temporary flight restrictions, aircraft hazard areas and debris response areas (DRA). These areas are typically communicated through Notices to Airmen, with AHAs and TFRs identifying airspace and altitudes to avoid during launch windows. In the event of an unplanned mishap, air traffic control may activate a debris response area, reroute aircraft and broadcast alerts to affected flights. The FAA noted that debris generally falls either within or very near to designated DRAs, though pilots are advised to exercise caution even in the broader vicinity of these areas.

The alert encourages operators to incorporate space launch considerations into routine flight planning, including reviewing applicable NOTAMs, accounting for potential delays and ensuring adequate fuel reserves.

“Some of these pre-published AHAs affect significant amounts of airspace,” Dean Snell, senior manager of NBAA Air Traffic Services, said in comments distributed by the National Business Aviation Association. “The size of the AHA is usually determined by the predictability of the launch vehicles and boosters.”

Snell added that launches involving prototype vehicles or larger systems, such as SpaceX Starship and Blue Origin New Glenn, often require more complex hazard areas, with activations and cancellations sometimes occurring close to the scheduled launch time.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

