SpaceX Plans 10-Pad Louisiana Launch Site

SpaceX announced Tuesday that it plans to build a new launch facility in Louisiana’s Vermilion Parish that is expected to include 10 launch pads at full buildout. The company plans to invest $100 billion in the project, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The site, called Starbase, Louisiana, will consist of five launch complexes containing two pads each. Plans also call for propellant production, power generation, vehicle processing facilities and employee housing. SpaceX says the spaceport is being designed to eventually support thousands of launches annually.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, and SpaceX is targeting the first launch from Louisiana as soon as 2029. The 125,000-acre Pecan Island site would become the company’s fourth and largest launch site, according to Louisiana Economic Development.