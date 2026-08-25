Space Flight Aviation News

SpaceX Plans 10-Pad Louisiana Launch Site

Company says $100 billion project could eventually support thousands of launches annually.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
SpaceX Plans 10-Pad Louisiana Starship Site
[Credit: SpaceX]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • SpaceX plans to invest $100 billion in a new, massive launch facility called Starbase, Louisiana, in Vermilion Parish.
  • This facility will be SpaceX's fourth and largest launch site, designed to house 10 launch pads and support thousands of launches annually.
  • Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with the first launch from the site targeted for 2029.
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SpaceX announced Tuesday that it plans to build a new launch facility in Louisiana’s Vermilion Parish that is expected to include 10 launch pads at full buildout. The company plans to invest $100 billion in the project, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The site, called Starbase, Louisiana, will consist of five launch complexes containing two pads each. Plans also call for propellant production, power generation, vehicle processing facilities and employee housing. SpaceX says the spaceport is being designed to eventually support thousands of launches annually.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, and SpaceX is targeting the first launch from Louisiana as soon as 2029. The 125,000-acre Pecan Island site would become the company’s fourth and largest launch site, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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