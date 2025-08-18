Spike Aerospace Advances Work on Supersonic Business Jet

Spike Aerospace says it is moving ahead with development of its S-512 Diplomat, a supersonic business jet in design for international routes. The company reported last week that engineers are conducting new studies to shape the jet’s aerodynamics, cabin layout and noise profile. The aim is to meet strict limits for supersonic flight over land, a hurdle that has limited previous high-speed designs.

The S-512 project has gone through multiple design iterations since its introduction and is now centered on reducing noise while maintaining long-range performance. Spike officials say the jet is being engineered to fly from New York to Paris in less than four hours.

“Our goal is to redefine long-distance travel for business and government leaders, offering the speed of supersonic with the comfort and discretion of a private jet,” company president, Vik Kachoria, said.

The company said it is also recruiting engineers from a variety of established aerospace firms while also initiating partnerships with universities to support certification planning. Alongside the technical work, Spike launched a new website as part of a broader brand update. Spike Aerospace said it is positioning the S-512 as a faster option for business aviation while addressing concerns over noise and environmental effects that have challenged supersonic aircraft in the past.