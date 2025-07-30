Spirit to Furlough 270 Pilots in November

Spirit Airlines will furlough some 270 pilots, starting effective November 1. Plans to downgrade up to 140 pilots’ status could launch as soon as October 1. The moves are meant to help the budget airline further recalibrate its finances following its emergence from bankruptcy protection in March.

The airline confirmed the reports in a statement to USAToday earlier this week. The airline said in a statement, “We are taking necessary steps to ensure we operate as efficiently as possible as part of our efforts to return to profitability. We recognize the weight of this decision and are committed to treating all affected Team Members with compassion and respect during this process.”

Spirit traces its origins to 1974, when the former Clippert Trucking Company rebranded as Ground Air Transfer, Inc. It aunched its first passenger air operations in 1983 as Charter One Airlines, running tour flights from the Detroit area to Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. In 1992, the operation changed its name to Spirit Airlines and began scheduled flights between Detroit and Atlantic City, pioneering the “no-frills” airline business plan in the U.S.