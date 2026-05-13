Sporty’s Founder Hal Shevers Dies

Sporty’s Pilot Shop founder and longtime chairman Hal Shevers died Tuesday, the company announced.

Shevers founded Sporty’s in 1961, growing it from a small operation selling portable aviation radios out of the trunk of his car into one of the most recognizable brands in general aviation. Over the decades, the company expanded far beyond pilot supplies, becoming a major provider of aviation training materials, online education and flight instruction.

A pilot and flight instructor at heart, Shevers frequently described Sporty’s as “an educational institution” as much as a retail business. That philosophy helped shape generations of pilots through ground schools, instructional videos and online courses that became standard resources throughout the industry.

His influence extended well beyond the company itself. Shevers played a major role in developing Clermont County Airport into a thriving general aviation airport and helped build Sporty’s Academy into a nationally recognized flight training operation. In 2007, he was inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Flight Instructor Hall of Fame for his contributions to aviation education and mentorship.

Throughout his career, Shevers remained an outspoken advocate for general aviation and pilot training. Through the Sporty’s Foundation, he supported programs including EAA Young Eagles, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and aviation youth outreach efforts aimed at introducing new generations to flying.

Many pilots knew Shevers not only as an entrepreneur, but as a visible voice on issues affecting GA, from airport development to FAA policy and flight training standards. He remained active in the aviation community for decades.

Shevers and his wife, Sandy, retired from Sporty’s in 2024 after more than 60 years leading the company.

In announcing his death, Sporty’s described Shevers as a leader whose vision shaped both the company and the broader aviation community.

“Hal’s passion and dedication transformed Sporty’s from an idea into a great American business story,” said Sporty’s President and CEO John Zimmerman. “As an employee-owned company, we remain committed to his original vision: create uniquely high quality products and back them up with friendly, helpful service.”