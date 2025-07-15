Stolen 172 Disrupts Vancouver Traffic

About a dozen flights were diverted and others delayed after police arrested a man on a runway at Vancouver International Airport for allegedly stealing a Cessna 172 on Tuesday. The unusual incident began at Victoria International Airport, about 50 miles across the Strait of Georgia on Vancouver Island about 1:10 p.m. PDT with the report of a 172 being stolen from the Victoria Flying Club. The aircraft was identified headed across the water toward the very busy airspace surrounding Vancouver. The plane entered a loose pattern around one of the four main runways and landed about 35 minutes after leaving Victoria. Police with guns drawn arrested the man beside the 172.

The incident triggered an emergency at Vancouver. “Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a security incident involving a small private aircraft in the airspace near YVR prompted a 39 minute ground stop for arrivals. Flights are now operating normally,” the airport said in an X post about 3 p.m. No further details have been released and the identity of the man flying the 172 is being withheld pending a court appearance. There were no injuries reported and the aircraft appeared undamaged.