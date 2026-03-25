Aviation News

Study Unveils Redevelopment Concepts For Burke Lakefront Airport

A new economic study outlines two potential mixed-use redevelopment plans for Burke Lakefront Airport, part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s effort to close the city-operated airport.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Skyvector
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An economic study proposes two mixed-use redevelopment plans for Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport, aligning with Mayor Bibb's plan to close it and boost the lakefront economy.
  • The proposed redevelopment, estimated to cost $480-$844 million, is projected to generate hundreds of millions in economic activity and $2.6-$2.7 million annually in city tax revenue.
  • The aviation community, including organizations like AOPA, is actively opposing the airport's closure, arguing it is a vital general aviation resource protected by federal law.
  • City officials are scheduled to present the airport closure procedures and redevelopment possibilities to the Cleveland City Council in early April.
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A new economic impact study released Wednesday highlights two potential redevelopment paths for Burke Lakefront Airport, aligning with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to close the city-operated airport.

Conducted by an outside consulting team, the study models scenarios that would transform the airport from its current general aviation role into mixed-use development. Both concepts focus on a combination of recreational, commercial, and public-use spaces designed to boost the Cleveland lakefront economy.

City officials describe the study as a cornerstone of long-term lakefront planning, projecting that redevelopment could generate hundreds of millions in economic activity. News 5 Cleveland reports that the plans could cost $600–$700 million, with a wider range of $480 million to nearly $844 million. The study also estimates that a mixed-use redevelopment could bring in roughly $2.6–$2.7 million annually in city tax revenue.

However, the aviation community is pushing back against the airport’s closure. Organizations including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), International Council of Air Shows, and the National Business Aviation Association argue that closing Burke would eliminate a vital general aviation resource.

“Airports are a finite resource, and the vast majority—including Burke Lakefront—are protected by federal law,” said Kyle Lewis, AOPA’s Great Lakes Regional Manager. “This attempt to circumvent the law is both unprecedented and unfair, and the mayor’s claim to have universal support for closing the airport is misleading.”

Officials are set to present before Cleveland City Council on April 1 and 15 regarding Burke’s future. The opening session will address airport closure procedures, with the follow-up meeting dedicated to redevelopment possibilities.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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Replies: 1

  1. Only a politician would think spending 800+ million to get 2.7 million in return taxes per year. No mention of the fact that the airport is built on reclaimed soil (dredged) from the infamous Cuyahoga river many years ago. The EPA considers it a Superfund hazardous site. Who is going to pay for that? And who would want to build or walk along that land? The last administration in the Cleveland mayor office gave up on this idea after discovering how much it would cost to clean up the site, instead decided to make improvements for the 2016 Republican convention.

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