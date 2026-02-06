Aviation News

Supply Tightens as Aerospace Demands Rise

Executives say that long lead times, high operating costs and continued reliance on older aircraft are impacting the industry.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: The Boeing Company © Boeing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The aviation industry continues to face significant supply chain constraints years after the pandemic.
  • Record passenger demand, geopolitical factors, and material availability issues are driving these persistent delays.
  • Airlines are forced to operate older aircraft longer, leading to increased fuel, maintenance, and inventory costs.
  • Extended supply timelines for aircraft and components have become a consistent operating factor, termed the "new norm" for the industry.
The aviation industry continues to manage supply constraints several years after the pandemic, as record passenger demand and ongoing geopolitical factors affect aircraft production and maintenance timelines.

Many airlines and other operators have found themselves using older aircraft longer than they planned while awaiting deliveries from manufacturers, for instance, as suppliers attempt to balance production demands with ongoing support. Global passenger traffic in 2025 exceeded 2019 levels by about 9.3%, according to data cited by Reuters from the International Air Transport Association, with additional growth forecast this year.

Executives speaking at the Singapore Airshow said extended supply timelines have become a consistent operating factor. Jeffrey Lam, chief operating officer and president of commercial aerospace at ST Engineering, said prolonged delays now appear to be the “new norm,” according to Reuters.

Lead times for some components have lengthened compared with pre-pandemic levels, and airlines report higher expenses tied to fuel, maintenance and inventory while keeping aircraft in service longer.

Suppliers and manufacturers say production has increased, though demand has generally outpaced that increase, largely due to material availability issues.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

