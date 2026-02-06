Supply Tightens as Aerospace Demands Rise

The aviation industry continues to manage supply constraints several years after the pandemic, as record passenger demand and ongoing geopolitical factors affect aircraft production and maintenance timelines.

Many airlines and other operators have found themselves using older aircraft longer than they planned while awaiting deliveries from manufacturers, for instance, as suppliers attempt to balance production demands with ongoing support. Global passenger traffic in 2025 exceeded 2019 levels by about 9.3%, according to data cited by Reuters from the International Air Transport Association, with additional growth forecast this year.

Executives speaking at the Singapore Airshow said extended supply timelines have become a consistent operating factor. Jeffrey Lam, chief operating officer and president of commercial aerospace at ST Engineering, said prolonged delays now appear to be the “new norm,” according to Reuters.

Lead times for some components have lengthened compared with pre-pandemic levels, and airlines report higher expenses tied to fuel, maintenance and inventory while keeping aircraft in service longer.

Suppliers and manufacturers say production has increased, though demand has generally outpaced that increase, largely due to material availability issues.