Tecnam And Evionica Partner To Launch Next-Gen Training

Aviation software company Evionica and aircraft manufacturer Tecnam have announced a partnership aimed at revamping digital flight training methods. The collaboration focuses on a next-generation Computer-Based Training (CBT) program for the single-engine Tecnam P-Mentor.



Hoping to improve on the traditional digital training regime, Tecnam has upgraded graphics and operational accuracy and applied a new user-focused design to the platform. Evionica’s design was based on Tecnam’s decades of experience and supports private pilot, instrument rating and upset recovery training in a single product.



The new CBT aims to reflect the real-world behavior of the P-Mentor with scenario-based modules from contemporary aviation training environments. The new program hopes to streamline classroom instruction, providing students from any location an interactive learning experience as well as taking some workload off instructors’ plates.



Introduced in 2022, the P-Mentor has made waves for its versatility as a training aircraft. Powered by the Rotax 912 iSc engine, the trainer enables nine hours of flight time between refuelings. According to Tecnam, the P-Mentor burns the least amount of fuel and CO2 emission of any IFR trainer available.