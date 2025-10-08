Tecnam Expands U.S. Finance Options

Tecnam announced new support for the U.S. market Tuesday as the company introduces new leasing and financing programs targeting private aircraft owners, flight schools, and fleet operators. The programs include structures for both operational and finance leases across Tecnam’s aircraft lineup.

According to Tecnam, the company has partnered with several U.S.-based leasing and financing firms to offer a range of flexible options.

The company stated that lease and loan structures can be tailored to reflect customer needs including cash flow, seasonal usage, or operational planning, with potential tax or accounting benefits depending on lease type.

“By offering specialized leasing and financing solutions in the U.S., we are removing a key barrier to entry for prospective Tecnam owners,” said Walter Da Costa, chief sales officer at Tecnam.

Customers can review program details and initiate proposals through Tecnam’s U.S. leasing and financing portal.