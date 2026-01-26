Tecnam Launches P2006T NG for U.S., Canada

Tecnam officially launched the P2006T NG in the United States and Canada last week, marking the company’s next step toward introducing the updated light twin to the North American market. Tecnam said it anticipates that the aircraft will receive FAA certification in Q4, with initial customer deliveries planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The P2006T NG is the latest version of Tecnam’s P2006T series, which has been widely used in multi-engine training environments internationally. The aircraft is powered by two fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines and benefits from a higher maximum takeoff weight than earlier variants. The NG also adds a pilot-side door and utilizes a Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with GFC 700 autopilot.

“The success of the P2006T MkII worldwide has confirmed the strength of this platform, and the P2006T NG represents its natural evolution” said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam chief sales officer. “With the NG, we are bringing to the United States and Canada a twin-engine aircraft that has already proven its value internationally, combining efficiency, reliability, and modern technology tailored to the needs of today’s flight academies and private operators.”

The manufacturer said it has begun allocating production slots for customers in the U.S. and Canadian, contingent on FAA certification.