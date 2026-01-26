Aviation News

Tecnam Launches P2006T NG for U.S., Canada

Company expects late 2026 FAA certification, and first deliveries in 2027.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Tecnam Launches P2006T NG for U.S., Canada
[Credit: Tecnam]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Tecnam officially launched its updated P2006T NG light twin aircraft in the U.S. and Canada, anticipating FAA certification in Q4 and initial customer deliveries by Q1 2027.
  • The P2006T NG is an evolution of the popular P2006T series, featuring fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines, a higher maximum takeoff weight, a new pilot-side door, and a Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite.
  • Designed for efficiency, reliability, and modern technology, this aircraft targets flight academies and private operators, building on the international success of its predecessor.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Tecnam officially launched the P2006T NG in the United States and Canada last week, marking the company’s next step toward introducing the updated light twin to the North American market. Tecnam said it anticipates that the aircraft will receive FAA certification in Q4, with initial customer deliveries planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The P2006T NG is the latest version of Tecnam’s P2006T series, which has been widely used in multi-engine training environments internationally. The aircraft is powered by two fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines and benefits from a higher maximum takeoff weight than earlier variants. The NG also adds a pilot-side door and utilizes a Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with GFC 700 autopilot.

“The success of the P2006T MkII worldwide has confirmed the strength of this platform, and the P2006T NG represents its natural evolution” said Walter Da Costa, Tecnam chief sales officer. “With the NG, we are bringing to the United States and Canada a twin-engine aircraft that has already proven its value internationally, combining efficiency, reliability, and modern technology tailored to the needs of today’s flight academies and private operators.”

The manufacturer said it has begun allocating production slots for customers in the U.S. and Canadian, contingent on FAA certification.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE