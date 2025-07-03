Teen Pilot Detained In Antarctica During Record Attempt

A teenage pilot attempting to set a world record by flying solo to all seven continents has been detained by authorities after landing in Antarctica without permission, CNN reported.

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old American influencer, had set out on the mission to raise funds for childhood cancer research. He has been documenting his solo journey across the globe since September, garnering more than one million Instagram followers.

On June 28, Chilean prosecutors allege that Guo submitted a false flight plan at Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport in Punta Arenas, indicating he would fly over the city. However, authorities claim he deviated from this plan without notification, continuing toward Antarctica and landing at Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory.

Prosecutors allege that Guo violated “multiple national and international regulations” by altering his flight path without prior approval and touching down on a portion of Antarctica claimed by Chile.

Guo’s legal team told CNN that he experienced “complications” while flying, but did not elaborate. As of now, Guo has not publicly commented on the incident.

The Chilean court has decreed a 90-day investigation period, during which Guo must remain in Chile. It is unclear whether Guo will face charges or be allowed to continue his global mission.