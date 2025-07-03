Teen Pilot Detained In Antarctica During Record Attempt

A teenage pilot attempting to set a world record by flying solo to all seven continents has been detained by authorities after landing in Antarctica without permission, CNN reported.
Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old American influencer, had set out on the mission to raise funds for childhood cancer research. He has been documenting his solo journey across the globe since September, garnering more than one million Instagram followers.
On June 28, Chilean prosecutors allege that Guo submitted a false flight plan at Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport in Punta Arenas, indicating he would fly over the city. However, authorities claim he deviated from this plan without notification, continuing toward Antarctica and landing at Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Base in Chilean Antarctic territory.
Prosecutors allege that Guo violated “multiple national and international regulations” by altering his flight path without prior approval and touching down on a portion of Antarctica claimed by Chile.
Guo’s legal team told CNN that he experienced “complications” while flying, but did not elaborate. As of now, Guo has not publicly commented on the incident.
The Chilean court has decreed a 90-day investigation period, during which Guo must remain in Chile. It is unclear whether Guo will face charges or be allowed to continue his global mission.
Nutbars emerge out of the woodwork or in this case icefields and snowdrifts. This publicity stunt does not help either himself, his stated cause or G.A. The freedom to use your own judgement and act on it using a high profile activity which general aviation is discredits all other responsible individuals and invites censure from all others who may not have any appreciation of the rules and demands our activity requires. What a loss, and shame.
Age 19 with 46 years remaining in a potential career… not bad. But he chose poorly. Bad ADM. Going into intention violation of international laws. Say Buh Bye to AA, DAL SWA, UAL, UPS, FedEX.
Who needs an airline job when they can be an influencer raking millions on YouTube…
Especially dumb if he asked for permission before and it was denied (like the guys swapping planes midair).
Beginning to develop allergic reactions when I read anything about “influencers”. I’ve got 99% of my social media permanently disabled just to avoid being influenced…