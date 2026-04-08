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Textron Aviation Names 2026 Top Hawk Recipients

The program places factory‑new Cessna 172 Skyhawks in training fleets for one year.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Textron Aviation
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation named five recipients for its 2026 Top Hawk program, which provides new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft to pilot training programs.
  • Now in its second decade, the Top Hawk program modernizes flight school fleets with advanced aircraft, helping develop the next generation of pilots by offering hands-on experience to over 1,000 students since 2015.
  • Recipients utilize the loaned aircraft not only for flight training but also for community outreach and youth aviation events, broadening access to flying experiences.
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Textron Aviation named Brazos Valley Flight Services, Executive Air Taxi Corporation, Fairmont State University, Sterling Flight Training, and Victors Aviation as the five recipients of its 2026 Top Hawk training support program, now entering its second decade of helping develop the next generation of pilots.

Top Hawk, one of the industry’s longest-running collaborations between a manufacturer and flight schools, places factory-new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft in selected training programs for one year. The program helps modernize fleets and expand access to piston trainers equipped with advanced avionics and safety features. Since its 2015 launch, Top Hawk has delivered 55 new Skyhawks, providing more than 1,000 student pilots hands-on experience.

“These organizations demonstrate strong student engagement, high aircraft utilization, and a commitment to growing the next generation of aviators,” noted Textron Vice President Piston & Utility Sales Chris Crow.

Operators use the loaned aircraft not only for flight training but also for community outreach, discovery flights, airshow appearances, and youth aviation events, bringing flying experiences to new audiences and strengthening the broader pilot pipeline.

 Recipients welcomed Textron’s recognition and highlighted the value of the program. “We are grateful that Cessna has entrusted us to represent them through the use of the newest Cessna 172 Skyhawk, allowing us to introduce the next generation of aviators to the very best training platform available,” Victors Aviation stated. “As a Cessna Pilot Center, we take pride in representing the quality, safety, and innovation associated with the Cessna name,” noted Brazos Valley Flight Services.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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