Textron, Merlin Unveil Autonomous SkyCourier Concept

Textron Aviation and Merlin on Monday unveiled an autonomous Cessna SkyCourier concept aimed at military cargo and resupply missions. Introduced at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, the SkyCourier UX combines the FAA-certified SkyCourier airframe and Merlin Pilot autonomy system.

Autonomous Cargo Role

The concept is intended to fill a role between smaller tactical cargo drones and larger military transports. Current design objectives call for a payload of about 6,000 pounds and capacity for as many as three LD3 cargo containers. Textron says the aircraft could operate from unimproved runways and conduct autonomous takeoffs and landings.

“Military planners are increasingly focused on how to sustain forces across distributed and contested operational environments,” Bob Gibbs, Textron Aviation vice president of Defense and Special Mission Sales, said in the announcement. “The Cessna SkyCourier UX concept reflects our commitment to examining practical solutions to real-world mission challenges by leveraging real, certified products with innovative adaptation.”

Designed Without a Cockpit

Textron and Merlin are also examining changes made possible by removing the onboard crew. One proposed configuration replaces the cockpit area with additional cargo space and a large nose opening. Other concepts include aircraft kneeling capability and integrated loading systems intended to simplify cargo handling at austere locations.

“The future of contested logistics needs more capacity and access to places we wouldn’t risk a crew,” Merlin CEO and founder Matt George said. “Merlin Pilot has already flown hundreds of autonomous flights on Cessna Caravans, Beechcraft King Airs and other aircraft.”

Merlin has used the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan extensively in its autonomous-flight work, including an autonomous landing demonstration at EAA AirVenture in July.

The U.S. Air Force has also conducted a series of logistics demonstrations using autonomous Caravans developed by Joby Aviation and its former Xwing autonomy team. The aircraft flew more than 6,600 miles during two Air Force exercises in 2024. Joby followed those trials with another Pacific demonstration in 2025, logging more than 7,300 miles of autonomous operations.

Merlin has separately worked with the Air Force on KC-135 Stratotanker autonomy. It began a three-flight test campaign in July 2024 to collect data for integration design and flight-control tuning. The company is also developing autonomy for the C-130J under a U.S. Special Operations Command program, which advanced into aircraft integration this year after completing its Critical Design Review.

Merlin said its work on the SkyCourier UX will include engineering studies and evaluations of autonomous and pilot-optional resupply operations. No flight-test schedule or production plans were announced.