Cessna Citation Ascend Rolls Out First Production Unit

Textron Aviation announced Monday that its Cessna Citation Ascend program rolled out its first production aircraft at its Wichita, Kansas, manufacturing facility. The midsize business jet is part of the Citation 560XL series and is expected to receive FAA certification later this year, the company said.

“Today is a big celebration and thank you to everyone who has been a part of building up to this point. It is your craftsmanship that continues to make milestones like this possible,” said Todd McKee, senior vice president of Integrated Supply Chain, during a company event celebrating the milestone.

Textron said it designed the Ascend with input from customers, incorporating features found on the Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude, including a flat floor cabin for added legroom. The jet will use Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines for improved efficiency and thrust, along with Garmin G5000 avionics featuring autothrottle capability. Additional features include a Honeywell RE100 [XL] APU, 19 USB charging ports, and seating for nine passengers. The 560XL series has delivered more than 1,000 aircraft over the past 25 years.