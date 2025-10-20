Textron To Fold eAviation Segment Into Broader Operations

Textron announced plans to dissolve its Textron eAviation reporting segment, redistributing its operations across other divisions beginning January 4, 2026. The company’s Textron eAviation division was formed in 2022 following the company’s acquisition of Pipstrel.

According to the company’s Oct. 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the realignment will see a large portion of Textron eAviation — including Slovenia-based Pipistrel — absorbed into the Textron Aviation segment to “more effectively leverage” development, manufacturing and sales capabilities already in place.

Under the restructuring, eAviation’s manned and unmanned programs, including relevant defense programs and research work, will move to Textron Systems. The company said this transfer will provide those programs with “more direct access to the targeted customer base,” particularly for military applications. Certain digital flight control and air vehicle management initiatives, which Textron expects will benefit multiple business lines, will be reported within corporate expenses.

Textron eAviation is based in Wichita, Kansas and focuses on the development of electric aircraft technologies, sustainability and autonomous flight implementation. It also includes the company’s Nexus eVTOL concept, although the brand’s future was not explicitly mentioned in the SEC filing.

Once the changes take effect, Textron’s reporting structure will consist of Textron Aviation, Bell, Industrial, Textron Systems and Finance. The company said it will begin reporting under the new structure with its first-quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing, and prior-year data will be recast to reflect the revised presentation.