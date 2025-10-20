Aviation News Company News

Textron To Fold eAviation Segment Into Broader Operations

Realignment set to integrate Pipistrel and defense-related projects across company divisions.

Matt Ryan
textron eaviation
[Credit: Textron eAviation via X]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Textron will dissolve its Textron eAviation reporting segment, formed after acquiring Pipistrel, effective January 4, 2026.
  • Most eAviation operations, including Pipistrel, will be absorbed into the Textron Aviation segment to leverage existing development and manufacturing capabilities.
  • Manned and unmanned programs, including defense-related initiatives, will transfer to Textron Systems for more direct access to targeted customer bases, particularly military applications.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Textron announced plans to dissolve its Textron eAviation reporting segment, redistributing its operations across other divisions beginning January 4, 2026. The company’s Textron eAviation division was formed in 2022 following the company’s acquisition of Pipstrel

According to the company’s Oct. 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the realignment will see a large portion of Textron eAviation — including Slovenia-based Pipistrel — absorbed into the Textron Aviation segment to “more effectively leverage” development, manufacturing and sales capabilities already in place.

Under the restructuring, eAviation’s manned and unmanned programs, including relevant defense programs and research work, will move to Textron Systems. The company said this transfer will provide those programs with “more direct access to the targeted customer base,” particularly for military applications. Certain digital flight control and air vehicle management initiatives, which Textron expects will benefit multiple business lines, will be reported within corporate expenses.

Textron eAviation is based in Wichita, Kansas and focuses on the development of electric aircraft technologies, sustainability and autonomous flight implementation. It also includes the company’s Nexus eVTOL concept, although the brand’s future was not explicitly mentioned in the SEC filing.

Once the changes take effect, Textron’s reporting structure will consist of Textron Aviation, Bell, Industrial, Textron Systems and Finance. The company said it will begin reporting under the new structure with its first-quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing, and prior-year data will be recast to reflect the revised presentation. 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE