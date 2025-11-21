Aviation News

Textron Sunsets Baron, Bonanza

Legacy piston Baron and Bonanza to conclude production following fulfillment of existing orders.

Textron To Sunset Baron, Bonanza
[Credit: Textron]
Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation is discontinuing production of its long-standing Beechcraft Baron G58 and Bonanza G36 piston aircraft models.
  • This strategic move allows Textron to focus its product investments, particularly on the upcoming introduction of the Beechcraft Denali.
  • The Baron and Bonanza have been key models for decades, with over 6,000 Barons and 18,000 Bonanzas delivered worldwide, and the Bonanza nearing its 80th anniversary.
  • The new Beechcraft Denali, a clean-sheet turboprop aircraft whose engine recently received FAA certification, is in its final certification stages with deliveries anticipated in 2026.
Textron Aviation confirmed this week that it will conclude production of its Beechcraft Baron G58 and Bonanza G36 models as it advances its product investment strategy and prepares to introduce the Beechcraft Denali.

In a statement provided to AVweb, a Textron Aviation spokesperson said production will end “once all current orders are fulfilled,” noting that more than 6,000 Barons and 18,000 Bonanzas have been delivered worldwide.

The spokesperson also pointed out that December will mark the 80th anniversary of the Bonanza’s first flight.

Both aircraft have anchored Textron’s piston line for decades. The Baron G58 is powered by two 300-horsepower Continental IO-550-C engines with McCauley three-blade propellers, offering a maximum cruise speed of 202 knots and a maximum ferry range of 1,480 NM. The Bonanza G36, equipped with a 300-horsepower Continental IO-550-B and a Hartzell three-blade propeller, can cruise at up to 176 knots and fly up to a 920 NM ferry range. Each model features a six-seat cabin, Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and retractable landing gear.

The company previously paused orders for both aircraft in 2024.

Textron said the transition will allow the company to “focus on welcoming the Beechcraft Denali into its product portfolio while thoughtfully assessing future investments within this segment.”

The clean-sheet Denali was launched in 2016, rebranded under the Beechcraft name in 2021 and is powered by GE’s Catalyst turboprop, which received FAA certification in February 2025. With more than 3,000 cumulative flight hours across its prototypes, the aircraft is in the final stages of certification testing. Textron has previously said it expects Denali deliveries to begin in 2026.

