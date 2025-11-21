Textron Sunsets Baron, Bonanza

Textron Aviation confirmed this week that it will conclude production of its Beechcraft Baron G58 and Bonanza G36 models as it advances its product investment strategy and prepares to introduce the Beechcraft Denali.

In a statement provided to AVweb, a Textron Aviation spokesperson said production will end “once all current orders are fulfilled,” noting that more than 6,000 Barons and 18,000 Bonanzas have been delivered worldwide.

The spokesperson also pointed out that December will mark the 80th anniversary of the Bonanza’s first flight.

Both aircraft have anchored Textron’s piston line for decades. The Baron G58 is powered by two 300-horsepower Continental IO-550-C engines with McCauley three-blade propellers, offering a maximum cruise speed of 202 knots and a maximum ferry range of 1,480 NM. The Bonanza G36, equipped with a 300-horsepower Continental IO-550-B and a Hartzell three-blade propeller, can cruise at up to 176 knots and fly up to a 920 NM ferry range. Each model features a six-seat cabin, Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and retractable landing gear.

The company previously paused orders for both aircraft in 2024.

Textron said the transition will allow the company to “focus on welcoming the Beechcraft Denali into its product portfolio while thoughtfully assessing future investments within this segment.”

The clean-sheet Denali was launched in 2016, rebranded under the Beechcraft name in 2021 and is powered by GE’s Catalyst turboprop, which received FAA certification in February 2025. With more than 3,000 cumulative flight hours across its prototypes, the aircraft is in the final stages of certification testing. Textron has previously said it expects Denali deliveries to begin in 2026.