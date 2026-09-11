Aviation News

Third Arrest Made in FLYT Aviation RICO Case

Former financial account director faces 20 theft charges and a racketeering charge in investigation involving student flight-training funds.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Former Flight School Owners Face RICO Charges
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Key Takeaways:

  • A third person, former financial account director Teresa Roberson, has been arrested in the FLYT Aviation case involving alleged misappropriation of student funds.
  • Roberson faces 20 counts of theft by conversion and one count of violating Georgia's RICO Act, mirroring charges filed against former owners Alex and Harlan Hamlin.
  • The arrests stem from a GBI investigation initiated in February 2025 regarding financial discrepancies and the alleged misappropriation of student accounts, scholarships, and financing under the previous ownership.
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A third person has been arrested in the FLYT Aviation case involving alleged misappropriation of student funds at the former Peachtree City, Georgia, flight school, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Former Financial Director Charged

Teresa Roberson, FLYT Aviation’s former financial account director, turned herself in to police on Wednesday. Roberson currently faces 20 counts of theft by conversion and one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Her arrest follows charges filed last week against former FLYT Aviation owners Alex Hamlin, 34, and Harlan Hamlin, 59. Both men face the same 21 charges and were booked into the Fayette County Jail on Sept. 4.

Investigation Began After School Sale

Peachtree City police first asked the GBI for assistance in February 2025 as it fielded complaints about financial discrepancies in student accounts. The complaints began shortly following the company’s sale to a new owner in October 2024. Investigators allege that money from several student accounts was misappropriated while the school operated under its previous ownership, including funds associated with aviation scholarships and financing programs.

The investigation remains active. Once completed, the GBI says the case will be forwarded to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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