Three Killed in Michigan Jet Crash

Authorities confirmed that three people died on Thursday evening in a crash involving a Mexico-registered Beechcraft Hawker 800. The jet went down east of downtown Bath, Michigan, shortly after 6 p.m. authorities said. Footage shared on social media appeared to show the jet in a rapid nose-down descent.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said Bath Township police were leading the initial response, including handling road closures while first responders from both local police and fire departments secured the scene. FAA officials arrived Thursday night as well. Photos from the scene showed emergency vehicles blocking nearby roads as crews worked in the dark to reach the wreckage.

A Mexican-registered Hawker 800XP (XA-JMR) crashed near Bath Township, Michigan, killing all 3 aboard.



The jet had departed from Battle Creek before going down and bursting into flames.



Tracking data from FlightAware indicated the twin-engine business jet, registered in Mexico, departed from Battle Creek Executive Airport and flew northeast before its flight track abruptly ended north of Interstate 69. ADS-B data showed the aircraft entered a sudden descent from 14,775 feet, crashing within 30 seconds. The jet had been scheduled to return to Battle Creek, according to FlightAware.

Investigators have not yet released the identities of those aboard.