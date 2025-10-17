Aviation News Flight Safety

Three Killed in Michigan Jet Crash

Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Michigan jet crash near Bath township.

[Credit: Flightradar24 via X]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Mexico-registered Beechcraft Hawker 800 jet crashed Thursday evening east of Bath, Michigan, resulting in the deaths of all three people aboard.
  • The jet, which departed from Battle Creek Executive Airport, experienced a rapid nose-down descent, dropping from 14,775 feet in approximately 30 seconds.
  • Local authorities, the FAA, and the NTSB are currently investigating the incident.
Authorities confirmed that three people died on Thursday evening in a crash involving a Mexico-registered Beechcraft Hawker 800. The jet went down east of downtown Bath, Michigan, shortly after 6 p.m. authorities said. Footage shared on social media appeared to show the jet in a rapid nose-down descent.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said Bath Township police were leading the initial response, including handling road closures while first responders from both local police and fire departments secured the scene. FAA officials arrived Thursday night as well. Photos from the scene showed emergency vehicles blocking nearby roads as crews worked in the dark to reach the wreckage.

Tracking data from FlightAware indicated the twin-engine business jet, registered in Mexico, departed from Battle Creek Executive Airport and flew northeast before its flight track abruptly ended north of Interstate 69. ADS-B data showed the aircraft entered a sudden descent from 14,775 feet, crashing within 30 seconds. The jet had been scheduled to return to Battle Creek, according to FlightAware

Investigators have not yet released the identities of those aboard.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

