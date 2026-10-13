Historic Oregon Blimp Hangar Saved in $1 Sale

The Tillamook Air Museum in Oregon is preparing to reopen Oct. 29 after the historic World War II-era blimp hangar that houses it was sold for $1 to the nonprofit Vintage Aviation Museum. The sale, approved by the Port of Tillamook Bay in August and now completed, transfers responsibility for preserving Hangar B to the Utah-based organization, which plans to repair the structure and expand the museum’s exhibits.

New Ownership Brings Reopening Plans

The museum has been closed since December 2025, when a windstorm tore an approximately 200-foot-long opening in the hangar’s roof. In May, the Port of Tillamook Bay voted against repairing the damage, citing costs and concerns about the building’s long-term financial sustainability. Port officials had previously received roof repair estimates ranging from $2.5 million to $6.5 million.

Sean O’Brien, president of Vintage Aviation Museum and a general contractor with previous ties to Tillamook, agreed to acquire the hangar and undertake its restoration. According to The Oregonian, O’Brien believes the work can be completed for substantially less than the port’s estimates.

The museum confirmed its reopening plans in an Oct. 9 announcement, saying aircraft and exhibits are being returned to the building while preparations continue for roof repairs.

“Reopening is a major milestone, and it is only the beginning,” the museum said.

Preserving a WWII Landmark

Built by the U.S. Navy in 1943, Hangar B is one of two massive wooden structures originally constructed at Naval Air Station Tillamook to accommodate K-class airships used for coastal patrols during World War II. The building measures 1,072 feet long, nearly 300 feet wide and approximately 175 feet tall. Its companion, Hangar A, was destroyed by fire in 1992, leaving Hangar B as the surviving structure.

The new owners plan to restore the storm-damaged roof while making longer-term improvements to the building and museum. O’Brien told The Oregonian that he expects roof repairs to be completed by the end of the year or early January, with additional plans to expand the aircraft collection and introduce new exhibits.

The museum is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, with extended hours until 7 p.m. for the occasion.