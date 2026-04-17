‘Top Gun 3’ Cleared for Takeoff, Tom Cruise Set To Return

Paramount Pictures confirmed Top Gun 3 is officially in development, with Tom Cruise expected to reprise his role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The announcement was made during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation this week in Las Vegas.

According to reports from the event, the sequel already has a script in progress and will reunite Cruise with longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was behind both the 1986 original and 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. No release date has been announced, and a director has not yet been confirmed.

For aviation audiences, the franchise has long held a unique place in pop culture. The original Top Gun helped inspire generations of military aviators and boosted public fascination with naval aviation. While pilots have often poked fun at the movies’ dramatic liberties, the series also earned praise for putting real aircraft and flight operations on the big screen.

Top Gun: Maverick raised the bar in 2022 with extensive in-cockpit filming, real G-force reactions and heavy use of military aviation support. The film grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide and became one of the most successful aviation-themed movies ever made.

Story details for the third installment remain under wraps, but speculation has centered on whether the film will continue focusing on Maverick or shift toward the younger generation introduced in the last movie.