Trump Order Lifts Supersonic Ban

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order removing the 52-year-old ban on supersonic flight over land in the U.S. The order also directs the FAA to come up with regulations that strike a balance between “community acceptability, economic reasonableness and technological feasibility” so that legal supersonic operations can be resumed. “This order begins a historic national effort to reestablish the United States as the undisputed leader in high-speed aviation. By updating obsolete standards and embracing the technologies of today and tomorrow, we will empower our engineers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to deliver the next generation of air travel, which will be faster, quieter, safer, and more efficient than ever before,” the order says.

The order essentially short-circuits a legislative attempt spearheaded by a group of Republican senators to bass a bill in Congress to accomplish the same thing. There have been a couple of attempts by private companies to resurrect supersonic airline travel in the U.S. by tackling the technological challenges first and proving they can minimize the sonic boom impact. The only one left, Boom Supersonic, recently began supersonic testing under a waiver from the FAA and has shown that with speeds and flight profiles set to match atmospheric conditions they create a boom that doesn’t reach the ground. The ban will be lifted under provisional regulations by early September, and then the FAA has 18 months to write a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking codifying it permanently.