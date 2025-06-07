Trump Order Lifts Supersonic Ban

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order removing the 52-year-old ban on supersonic flight over land in the U.S. The order also directs the FAA to come up with regulations that strike a balance between “community acceptability, economic reasonableness and technological feasibility” so that legal supersonic operations can be resumed. “This order begins a historic national effort to reestablish the United States as the undisputed leader in high-speed aviation. By updating obsolete standards and embracing the technologies of today and tomorrow, we will empower our engineers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to deliver the next generation of air travel, which will be faster, quieter, safer, and more efficient than ever before,” the order says.
The order essentially short-circuits a legislative attempt spearheaded by a group of Republican senators to bass a bill in Congress to accomplish the same thing. There have been a couple of attempts by private companies to resurrect supersonic airline travel in the U.S. by tackling the technological challenges first and proving they can minimize the sonic boom impact. The only one left, Boom Supersonic, recently began supersonic testing under a waiver from the FAA and has shown that with speeds and flight profiles set to match atmospheric conditions they create a boom that doesn’t reach the ground. The ban will be lifted under provisional regulations by early September, and then the FAA has 18 months to write a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking codifying it permanently.
I guess now I can drag out my old plans to build a supersonic Cub.
What a surprise. I think this somehow wasn’t needed. Oh well, better install Greenieproof fencing. Who’d a thunk it.
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Axios, and Business Insider, Boom Supersonic didn’t get that executive order from Trump just by pitching a fast airplane. They pulled together a serious crew.
United Airlines jumped in first with an order for 15 jets. Then American Airlines followed with deposits on 20 more. Japan Airlines had already backed them and reserved 20 of their own. That kind of interest from big carriers gave Boom real weight. Suddenly it wasn’t just a startup with a cool idea. It was something Washington had to notice.
Then the Air Force stepped in through programs like AFWERX and STRATFI. They saw potential for fast military transport and started writing checks. Northrop Grumman joined the picture too, working with Boom on a military version. That gave the whole project a national security angle, which carries a lot of pull.
Boom also lined up smart partners. Kratos Defense helped with the new engine design. GE Additive and Colibrium Additive brought the high end metal and production tools. StandardAero came in to handle maintenance. On the fuel side, Dimensional Energy signed on to supply clean synthetic fuel. That helped Boom check the sustainability box, which is key for getting past regulators and critics.
Then came the money from NEOM, the Saudi backed fund that’s been investing in big future tech. That helped push Boom’s funding over 700 million dollars. At the same time, local governments, especially in Greensboro, North Carolina, offered land and tax breaks to get the Overture factory built.
So when Trump signed the order to lift the ban on supersonic flight over land, it wasn’t just about speed or headlines. It was the result of a whole bunch of people and companies pushing in the same direction. Airlines, military programs, tech partners, fuel innovators, and state officials all lined up. The FAA got the message and was told to start writing the rules.
Boom’s not there yet. The jet still has to fly, pass tests, and prove itself. But with all that backing, they’ve got the best shot anyone’s had since Concorde. Maybe!