Two Helicopters Involved in Midair Collision

Two helicopters collided in midair over Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday, killing at least one person and critically injuring another.

The accident was first reported by ABC 6 in Philadelphia, and later confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Video from the scene shows the aircraft crash-landing after the collision. One of the choppers caught fire, which was extinguished by first responders.

VIDEO: 2 helicopters reportedly collided in Hammonton, New Jersey. Reports of fatalities.

VIDEO: 2 helicopters reportedly collided in Hammonton, New Jersey. Reports of fatalities.

An Enstrom F-28A and Enstrom 280C were involved, and only the pilots were on board each aircraft, the FAA stated. Both the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

According to ADS-B data, both aircraft were flying at approximately 600 feet at the time of the collision.

The F-28 was registered as N520H and belonged to a private owner, while N280MG — the 280C — is registered to M&M Charter, LLC.

This is a developing story.