Two Helicopters Involved in Midair Collision

At least one person is dead following the New Jersey accident.

Ryan Ewing
Edited By: Matt Ryan
ADS-B data showing the two helicopters
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Two helicopters collided in midair over Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday, resulting in at least one fatality and one critical injury.
  • The collision involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, each with only its pilot on board, flying at approximately 600 feet.
  • One of the aircraft caught fire post-collision, and the incident is currently under investigation by both the FAA and NTSB.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Two helicopters collided in midair over Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday, killing at least one person and critically injuring another.

The accident was first reported by ABC 6 in Philadelphia, and later confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Video from the scene shows the aircraft crash-landing after the collision. One of the choppers caught fire, which was extinguished by first responders.

An Enstrom F-28A and Enstrom 280C were involved, and only the pilots were on board each aircraft, the FAA stated. Both the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

According to ADS-B data, both aircraft were flying at approximately 600 feet at the time of the collision.

The F-28 was registered as N520H and belonged to a private owner, while N280MG — the 280C — is registered to M&M Charter, LLC.

This is a developing story.

Ryan Ewing

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

