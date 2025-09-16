uAvionix Rolls Out Major AV-20 Software Update

uAvionix has released software version 1.8.0 for its AV-20-S and AV-20-E Multi-Function Displays, marking what the company describes as a “major step forward” in performance and pilot usability. The update refines the Angle of Attack (AoA) algorithm, expands compatibility for additional aircraft, and introduces a redesigned interface with improved readability and new display options. According to the company’s announcement, the release follows customer feedback and builds on last year’s v1.7.1 version.

At the core of the upgrade is a fully re-engineered AoA system. The new design integrates airspeed, altitude, accelerometer data, and vertical speed changes through advanced filtering, which uAvionix says delivers more consistent warnings across all phases of flight. Dean Harken, senior software engineer at uAvionix, said the updates greatly expand the AV-20’s usefulness.

“We’ve redefined AoA, enhanced safety features, expanded aircraft compatibility, and delivered an interface that is both beautiful and intuitive,” Harken said.

The changes are aimed at reducing the risk of loss of control in critical situations, including base-to-final turns and low-speed approaches.

Version 1.8.0 also addresses installation challenges with tilted instrument panels, enabling reliable use in models such as the Carbon Cub, Mooney M20E, RV-6 and other RV series, and Lightsport Savage Cub.

Additional updates include a new analog clock face for vintage aircraft aesthetics, expanded G-meter capabilities with a dedicated aerobatic mode, persistent timers, and improved timekeeping. Performance refinements cover attitude stability, airspeed and altitude accuracy, and support for Windows simulators.

The update is available now as a free download for all existing AV-20 users, with updated Pilot’s Guides posted on the uAvionix website.