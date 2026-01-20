UK Announces £43 Million for Green Aviation Research

The U.K. government announced on Tuesday up to £43 million in funding for green aviation research and development projects aimed at supporting the country’s goal of achieving net-zero aviation emissions by 2050.

The funding, announced by the Department for Transport, will be available to businesses, universities and research organizations across the U.K. through competitive bids expected to open in February. According to the department, the projects are intended to support work on zero-emission aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels and methods to reduce the climate impacts of flight.

The green aviation funding is expected to support research into hydrogen-powered aircraft, alternative fuels and technologies to reduce aircraft contrails. The Civil Aviation Authority will also use part of the funding to develop regulatory frameworks for the introduction of hydrogen fuel into commercial aviation.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the funding is also intended to support technology development and employment in aviation-related research and engineering.

“Our £43 million investment will deliver the cutting-edge technology of the future, grow the economy and support highly skilled jobs,” Alexander said.

The Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance said the green aviation funding would support work toward hydrogen-powered flight and regulatory development, while Sustainable Aviation Chief Executive Duncan McCourt said government investment combined with industry action is required to meet decarbonization targets. Airlines UK Chief Executive Tim Alderslade said the funding complements existing efforts related to sustainable aviation fuel policy and ongoing work through the Jet Zero Taskforce, according to statements released by their respective organizations.