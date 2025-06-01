Ukraine Drone Attack Decimates Russian Bomber Force

Ukraine has destroyed a significant portion of Russia’s bomber forces in a daring drone attack deep inside Russia. Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, launched hundreds of drones near four air bases in Russia and destroyed 41 heavy bombers, many of which had been used in long-range missile attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks. According to Kyiv Independent, the single coordinated attack caused $7 billion in damage and took out 34 percent of Russia’s cruise missile launch platforms. Among the planes hit were A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22M3s, some of the most modern in the Russian inventory.
Once the bombers were burning, Ukraine apparently had no qualms about bragging about how they did it. A source told the Independent the drones, each equipped with POV cameras that live-streamed their flights, were smuggled into Russia in an operation that started about 18 months ago. They were taken to staging area near the air bases, including one in Irkutsk, about 2500 miles from Ukraine, and hidden in the joist spaces of dummy cabins. The cabins were mounted on trucks and moved into position. “At the right moment, the roofs of the cabins were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers,” the publication reported.
Solid reporting and one hell of a wake-up call. It looks like Ukraine just rewrote the playbook on asymmetric warfare. Forty one Russian bombers gutted in a single night. That is not just retaliation. That is art.
But then comes Irkutsk. And that is where this turns from military strike to spy novel. Irkutsk is not a border base. It is twenty five hundred miles deep inside Russian territory. Past forests, rivers, terrain most would think is unreachable. And yet the drones were already there. Waiting.
Hidden in dummy cabins. Smuggled across the country over eighteen months. Tucked into rafters like sleeping weapons. Then at the signal, the roofs slide open, the drones lift off quietly and strike. Some had live video. All knew exactly where to go. This was not a raid. It was a performance.
Someone got close. Someone moved gear near Russia’s most protected aircraft. That means help on the inside or a deep failure in security. Either one shakes the Kremlin more than any missile ever could. The war is not just on the front. It is now behind the curtain. And the message is clear. Nowhere is safe. Go Ukraine!
Reminds me of the planning and stealth used against Hezbollah at a different smaller scale with the booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies. Brilliant, patient warfare, and great reporting here and from the Kyiv Independent and the Guardian.
Viva Ukraine
Message: Putin is weak.
Copy that.
Best news the free world has gotten in a thousand days. The retaliation may be grim. Trumpster may want to reshuffle his deck and back an old player…one that was on his side all along.