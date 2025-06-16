Union Says Firefighting Pilots Fleeing Poor Wages

Part of the fleet of firefighting aircraft in the Canadian province of Ontario has been grounded by a pilot shortage brought on by low wages. JP Hornick, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union says the aerial firefighting force is short five pilots and that’s resulted in the grounding of three of the province’s 11 CL-415 water bombers. JP Hornick, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said the pilots left Ontario for jobs in other provinces where the money is better. “The level of skill that is required to undertake these missions to save northern Ontario, it is not something I think most people understand,” Hornick told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “And they’re treated as if they’re just some fly-by-night pilot.”

Job postings for the CL-415 positions list the pay range as $1290 to $1567 CAD for a first officer and $1520 to $1850 a week for captains. In U.S. funds the upper limit for captains works out to about $1340 USD a week or about $6,000 USD a month. “We have a government that is touting the fact that they’re purchasing six new water bomber planes, but they can’t even actually address the staffing needs that they have on the existing planes,” Hornick said. “This isn’t somebody taking off of a regular tarmac, right? They’re flying planes into the worst possible conditions, active wildfires, dipping down into lakes, filling it with water.” The pilots are currently negotiating a new labor contract and have rejected the province’s latest offer. The province said it’s already offered the pilots a pay increase and to let an arbitrator decide how much they should make.