Aviation News

United Airlines Flights Resume Following Widespread Tech Glitch

A system failure in United Airlines’ weight and balance software triggered a nationwide ground stop Wednesday evening.

Amelia Walsh
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A weight and balance computer system malfunction at United Airlines caused a nationwide ground stop.
  • The malfunction led to widespread flight delays and cancellations, impacting over 1400 flights.
  • United Airlines confirmed the issue was resolved within a few hours and was not a cyberattack.
  • The FAA confirmed the incident was isolated to United and not a broader national air traffic control system issue.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A weight and balance computer system malfunction led to a nationwide ground stop for United Airlines flights on Wednesday night, causing widespread delays and cancellations.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” the airline said in a statement. “We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

United said the issue began shortly after 6 p.m. ET and was resolved within a few hours—noting that the technical issue was not related to a cyberattack.

The disruption affected several major hubs, with full ground stops issued at airports including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Newark, and San Francisco. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,400 flights had been impacted, according to FlightAware data.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the outage as an isolated incident to United and not related to the broader national air traffic control system. The FAA is working closely with United and has offered support to help resolve the flight backlog.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE