United Airlines Ground Stop Over Brief Tech Issue

United Airlines briefly suspended all departures in the U.S. and Canada late Tuesday night following what the carrier described as a connectivity problem. The airline requested the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop, which lasted about 30 minutes.

According to a statement provided to CBS News, United said it had “experienced a brief connectivity issue just before midnight Central time on Tuesday, but has since resumed normal operations.”

The airline did not provide further details on the source of the problem. Tuesday’s disruption marked the second time in less than two months that United asked regulators to halt its departures because of a technical glitch. In early August, flights were grounded at major airports including Newark, Denver, Houston and Chicago for several hours. United attributed that episode to what it called a “technology issue” that created significant delays across its network.

The FAA has not released additional information regarding either incident, aside from the initial ground stop notification and later cancellation.