United Airlines Ground Stop Over Brief Tech Issue

United Airlines Ground Stop halts flights across U.S. and Canada before resuming operations.

Key Takeaways:

  • United Airlines temporarily suspended all U.S. and Canada departures due to a connectivity issue.
  • The airline requested and received a 30-minute nationwide ground stop from the FAA.
  • United resumed normal operations after resolving the connectivity problem, but did not disclose the cause.
  • This is the second major technical disruption affecting United Airlines in less than two months.
United Airlines briefly suspended all departures in the U.S. and Canada late Tuesday night following what the carrier described as a connectivity problem. The airline requested the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop, which lasted about 30 minutes. 

According to a statement provided to CBS News, United said it had “experienced a brief connectivity issue just before midnight Central time on Tuesday, but has since resumed normal operations.”

The airline did not provide further details on the source of the problem. Tuesday’s disruption marked the second time in less than two months that United asked regulators to halt its departures because of a technical glitch. In early August, flights were grounded at major airports including Newark, Denver, Houston and Chicago for several hours. United attributed that episode to what it called a “technology issue” that created significant delays across its network.

The FAA has not released additional information regarding either incident, aside from the initial ground stop notification and later cancellation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

