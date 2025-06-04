USAF Top Brass Calls ‘Spider’s Web’ a ‘Wake-up Moment’

In a report by Military Times, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin referred to Ukraine’s successful drone attack on Russia as a “wake-up moment” not only for U.S. military, but also for defensive and offensive forces around the globe. He told a gathering at the Center for a New American Security conference yesterday (June 3), This shows us that seemingly impenetrable locations maybe are not. We need to pay more attention to that.

He continued, “Seeing how we do that in our own homeland defense is one thing, but we need to think about how we integrate that into our force design to ensure that we create dilemmas for our adversaries as well.”

In his presentation, Allvin referenced President Trump’s proposed $175 billion “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative, saying the technology may someday incorporate the elements needed to prevent an attack similar to that in Russia. But, he said, “It really comes down to finding the resources to meet all our priorities. If all we’re doing is playing defense, and we can’t shoot back, then that’s not a good use of our money. So, we’ll see how the conversation gets stirred up again, based on the strike.”