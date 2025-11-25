Aviation News

Venezuela Orders Flights To Resume Amid FAA Warning

Venezuela issues 48-hour deadline to resume flights as carriers pause service.

Venezuela Orders Flights To Resume Amid FAA Warning
[Credit: BoeingMan777 | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Venezuela's aviation authority has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to international airlines, demanding they resume flights or risk losing their operating authorization.
  • This follows the suspension of services by multiple carriers after the FAA advised caution in Venezuelan airspace due to "heightened military activity" and an increased U.S. military presence.
  • The flight disruptions are occurring amidst escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, marked by U.S. anti-drug operations and the designation of a cartel allegedly led by President Nicolás Maduro as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
Venezuela’s aviation authority has given international airlines 48 hours to resume flights or risk losing their authorization to operate in the country. The ultimatum follows the suspension of service by multiple carriers after the FAA advised operators to “exercise caution” in the Maiquetía flight information region due to “heightened military activity.” The FAA notice coincided with an increased U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean.

Iberia, Air Europa, Plus Ultra, Gol, Latam, Avianca, TAP and Turkish Airlines halted flights following the advisory, the BBC reported. While Panama’s Copa and Venezuela’s state-run Conviasa continue to operate, the temporary suspensions have sharply reduced international service. The International Air Transport Association urged Venezuelan officials to drop the deadline, saying the move would further limit connectivity. The group said airlines intend to restore operations “as soon as conditions allow.”

The flight reductions come amid rising tension between the U.S. and Venezuela. The U.S. Navy has conducted more than 20 strikes since early September against vessels it says were carrying drugs, according to the BBC.

President Nicolás Maduro criticized the operations and the military buildup, saying on his weekly TV program that “they will not be able to defeat Venezuela.” The U.S. considers Maduro’s 2024 re-election illegitimate, though President Donald Trump said last week he may eventually speak with the Venezuelan leader.

The U.S. State Department formally designated the Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective Monday, and said Maduro serves as the group’s top leader.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor.

