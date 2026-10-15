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Wasatch Aero Plans Four-Seat Twin Turboprop

The proposed aircraft targets multiengine training and personal flying under the FAA's expanded MOSAIC framework.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Wasatch Aero Plans Four-Seat Twin Turboprop
[Credit: Wasatch Aero]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Wasatch Aero plans to develop a new four-seat, twin-turboprop aircraft aimed at multiengine flight training and personal aviation.
  • The proposed aircraft will utilize two 148 hp Turbo Tech turbine engines, targeting a 200-knot cruise speed, and is designed to provide fleet commonality with their single-engine SD3T trainer.
  • This twin-engine model is being developed under the FAA's new MOSAIC rules, which expand light-sport aircraft certification to include multi-engine and turbine-powered designs, although pilots will still need appropriate multiengine ratings to operate it.
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Utah-based aircraft developer Wasatch Aero last week outlined plans for a four-seat, twin-turboprop aircraft designed for multiengine flight training and personal aviation. The new aircraft is part of the company’s development roadmap, which begins with its two-seat SD3 and turbine-powered SD3T trainers before expanding into larger aircraft.

Twin-Turboprop Design

The proposed twin will use two Turbo Tech turbine engines, each producing 148 horsepower, matching the powerplant used in the single-engine SD3T. Wasatch lists preliminary performance targets of a 200-knot cruise speed, fuel consumption of 12 to 14 gallons per hour and a service ceiling of 23,000 feet. The company has not announced pricing or a delivery schedule for the aircraft, which remains in the design phase.

“For flight schools, that creates true fleet commonality: shared parts, familiar maintenance practices, and a more efficient path from single-engine to multi-engine training,” Wasatch Aero said in its published roadmap.

MOSAIC Certification Path

The aircraft is being developed as the FAA’s MOSAIC rules expand certification options for light-sport aircraft. Under the revised certification standards, manufacturers can produce aircraft with up to four seats, multiple engines and turbine propulsion. Wasatch is targeting initial prototype flights of the SD3 and SD3T in late 2026, followed by anticipated deliveries in 2027. The company has not established a comparable timeline for its twin-engine model.

“While you could have a multi-engine or powered-lift aircraft certified as a light-sport category aircraft, there are no multi-engine or powered-lift privileges available to sport pilots,” FAA aviation safety inspector Marcel Bernard said in an agency MOSAIC explanation.

Pilots would still need the appropriate higher-level certificate and multiengine rating to operate the proposed twin.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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