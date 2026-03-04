Washington Lawmakers Eye Repeal Of Luxury Aircraft Tax

Washington state lawmakers are moving to roll back a luxury aircraft tax approved last year, which was set to take effect April 1, 2026.

The measure, part of a broader 2025 transportation revenue package, would have imposed a ten percent sales and use tax on non‑commercial aircraft sales or leases exceeding $500,000.

According to the Washington State Standard, although the bill aligned with Democrats’ broader tax policy goals, it sparked enough pushback from the aviation community to prompt a rethink. State Sen. Marko Liias, the bill’s original sponsor, is now supporting a repeal, citing pushback from industry stakeholders—including tenants at Paine Field in his district—as a key factor.

Supporters of the repeal argue the tax has already changed buying behavior and could harm Washington’s aviation industry, pushing aircraft purchases and registrations to neighboring states. They argue local dealers, maintenance providers and small airports could be affected.

Liias has proposed partially offsetting lost revenue with a 7‑cent increase in the aviation fuel tax and doubling aircraft registration fees, while Rep. Tom Dent (R‑Moses Lake) is advocating for a full repeal in the House without any offsetting taxes.

Dent, a pilot himself, emphasized that airplanes are tools for agriculture, commerce, firefighting, and healthcare, not just recreation. The differences between the House and Senate proposals are expected to be negotiated before the session concludes.