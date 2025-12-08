Washington Aviation Coalition Responds to New Aircraft Tax

Business aviation organizations in Washington state have established a new coalition to address recent legislative changes and broaden communication with policymakers and local communities. Led by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the group brings together state and national members, the Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association, allied associations, business owners and other aviation stakeholders.

The coalition was formed after the passage of Senate Bill 5801 earlier this year, which will apply a 10% tax to the sale, lease or transfer of certain noncommercial aircraft beginning April 1 of next year. Aviation groups said the measure was enacted with limited industry input and have worked to outline how the legislation may affect companies and operators of various sizes throughout the state.

The coalition’s initial focus is to provide information on the operational and economic role of business and general aviation in Washington, while also outlining the bill’s potential impacts. In an April letter, several national aviation organizations described concerns related to the tax’s scope and application.

Coalition members have begun meeting with legislators, including the bill’s sponsor and members of the state’s aviation caucus, to discuss the needs of aviation businesses and communities. Nearly 100 stakeholders recently gathered at Paine Field to share perspectives and hear from state leaders. NBAA said the coalition aims to communicate aviation’s current sustainability initiatives and open channels for industry participation in future policy discussions.