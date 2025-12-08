Aviation News Aviation Law

Washington Aviation Coalition Responds to New Aircraft Tax

Industry stakeholders seek broader dialogue with state leaders following passage of Senate Bill 5801.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: NBAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • A new coalition of Washington state business aviation organizations, led by the NBAA, has formed to address recent legislative changes and improve communication with policymakers.
  • The coalition was established in response to Senate Bill 5801, which will impose a 10% tax on the sale, lease, or transfer of certain noncommercial aircraft starting April 2025.
  • Its primary goals include educating legislators on the economic and operational role of business aviation, outlining the potential impacts of the new tax, and advocating for industry input in future policy discussions.
Business aviation organizations in Washington state have established a new coalition to address recent legislative changes and broaden communication with policymakers and local communities. Led by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the group brings together state and national members, the Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association, allied associations, business owners and other aviation stakeholders.

The coalition was formed after the passage of Senate Bill 5801 earlier this year, which will apply a 10% tax to the sale, lease or transfer of certain noncommercial aircraft beginning April 1 of next year. Aviation groups said the measure was enacted with limited industry input and have worked to outline how the legislation may affect companies and operators of various sizes throughout the state.

The coalition’s initial focus is to provide information on the operational and economic role of business and general aviation in Washington, while also outlining the bill’s potential impacts. In an April letter, several national aviation organizations described concerns related to the tax’s scope and application.

Coalition members have begun meeting with legislators, including the bill’s sponsor and members of the state’s aviation caucus, to discuss the needs of aviation businesses and communities. Nearly 100 stakeholders recently gathered at Paine Field to share perspectives and hear from state leaders. NBAA said the coalition aims to communicate aviation’s current sustainability initiatives and open channels for industry participation in future policy discussions.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

