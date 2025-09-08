Aviation News

WestJet 737 Evacuated in St. Maarten

All 164 occupants safe following incident at Princess Juliana International Airport.

Matt Ryan
WestJet 737 on final to St. Maarten [Credit: Thiago B Trevisan/Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A WestJet Boeing 737-800 experienced a hard landing at Princess Juliana International Airport (St. Maarten), resulting in a collapsed right landing gear and wingtip damage.
  • All 164 passengers and crew evacuated safely via emergency slides; three individuals received medical evaluations.
  • The airport temporarily closed but is expected to reopen the following day; the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident.
  • WestJet is cooperating with authorities and provided passengers with accommodations and transportation assistance.
A WestJet Boeing 737-800 made a hard landing leading to a full evacuation of passengers and crew at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St.Maarten on Sunday following a flight from Toronto. The right landing gear collapsed, damaging the wingtip. Foam was deployed as a precaution. The aircraft’s 164 occupants exited using emergency slides.

WestJet said in a statement that the airline is cooperating with local authorities. All crew members and passengers were accounted for and there were no resulting injuries, although three individuals were taken for medical evaluations. Video shows the jet bouncing on the runway before skidding to a stop, with light smoke and dust trailing from the gear.

Princess Juliana International Airport, known for its low approaches over Maho Beach, closed temporarily following the incident. Officials provided hotel, food and transport vouchers to passengers. The airport said it will reopen at noon on Monday. The cause of the hard landing has not yet been determined, although the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced today that it is sending a team to lead investigations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

