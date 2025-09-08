WestJet 737 Evacuated in St. Maarten

A WestJet Boeing 737-800 made a hard landing leading to a full evacuation of passengers and crew at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St.Maarten on Sunday following a flight from Toronto. The right landing gear collapsed, damaging the wingtip. Foam was deployed as a precaution. The aircraft’s 164 occupants exited using emergency slides.

WestJet said in a statement that the airline is cooperating with local authorities. All crew members and passengers were accounted for and there were no resulting injuries, although three individuals were taken for medical evaluations. Video shows the jet bouncing on the runway before skidding to a stop, with light smoke and dust trailing from the gear.

WestJet Flight WS2276, a Boeing 737-8 (C-GWSR)

Princess Juliana International Airport, known for its low approaches over Maho Beach, closed temporarily following the incident. Officials provided hotel, food and transport vouchers to passengers. The airport said it will reopen at noon on Monday. The cause of the hard landing has not yet been determined, although the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) announced today that it is sending a team to lead investigations.