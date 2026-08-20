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Whisper Aero Flies Electric Swift Glider

Three piloted flights begin testing of the company’s electric ducted-fan propulsion system.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Whisper Aero Flies Electric-Powered Swift Glider
[Credit: Whisper Aero]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Whisper Aero has successfully begun piloted flight testing of its electric propulsion system on a modified Aériane Swift 3 glider in Tennessee.
  • The system uses two eQ250 electric ducted-fan propulsors and EPiC 1.0 battery modules, achieving initial flight objectives and demonstrating quiet operation at around 52 dB(A).
  • The project is supported by a $500,000 grant and a partnership with Tennessee Tech, with further flights and evaluations with government customers planned later this year.
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Whisper Aero has begun piloted testing of its electric propulsion system on a modified Aériane Swift 3 glider in Tennessee. Test pilot Zac Majors completed three flights totaling 130 minutes using two of the company’s eQ250 electric ducted-fan propulsors.

“[I] could really do whatever I wanted with it,” Majors said. “I look forward to flying it again.”

Powered Swift

Whisper announced plans for the aircraft in April 2025 as part of a partnership with Tennessee Tech. The company said each eQ250 installed on the Swift would produce up to 80 pounds of thrust. Five EPiC 1.0 battery modules from Electric Power Systems provide power for the aircraft. Whisper projected a cruise speed of 42 to 55 knots, a climb rate of 1,250 feet per minute and a powered range of 109 miles.

The project received a $500,000 Transportation Network Growth Opportunity award from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Whisper said Tennessee Tech faculty and four students would assist with ground testing of the engines, batteries and controllers before powered flight.

From Glider Tests To Powered Flight

Earlier this year, Whisper began flying the Swift in Tennessee under an experimental airworthiness certificate before installing the propulsion system. The company said it incrementally increased the aircraft’s weight during those flights to evaluate handling and performance at the higher weights expected for the powered configuration.

Whisper has now moved into powered testing and plans additional flights in Tennessee before evaluations with government customers later this year, according to FLYING. During an early morning full-power pass at 100 feet agl, the company measured the aircraft at about 52 dB(A) against a background level of 34 dB(A). Whisper said the initial flights met their planned objectives for evaluating the propulsion installation, batteries and control systems.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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