Whisper Aero Flies Electric Swift Glider

Whisper Aero has begun piloted testing of its electric propulsion system on a modified Aériane Swift 3 glider in Tennessee. Test pilot Zac Majors completed three flights totaling 130 minutes using two of the company’s eQ250 electric ducted-fan propulsors.

“[I] could really do whatever I wanted with it,” Majors said. “I look forward to flying it again.”

Powered Swift

Whisper announced plans for the aircraft in April 2025 as part of a partnership with Tennessee Tech. The company said each eQ250 installed on the Swift would produce up to 80 pounds of thrust. Five EPiC 1.0 battery modules from Electric Power Systems provide power for the aircraft. Whisper projected a cruise speed of 42 to 55 knots, a climb rate of 1,250 feet per minute and a powered range of 109 miles.

The project received a $500,000 Transportation Network Growth Opportunity award from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Whisper said Tennessee Tech faculty and four students would assist with ground testing of the engines, batteries and controllers before powered flight.

From Glider Tests To Powered Flight

Earlier this year, Whisper began flying the Swift in Tennessee under an experimental airworthiness certificate before installing the propulsion system. The company said it incrementally increased the aircraft’s weight during those flights to evaluate handling and performance at the higher weights expected for the powered configuration.

Whisper has now moved into powered testing and plans additional flights in Tennessee before evaluations with government customers later this year, according to FLYING. During an early morning full-power pass at 100 feet agl, the company measured the aircraft at about 52 dB(A) against a background level of 34 dB(A). Whisper said the initial flights met their planned objectives for evaluating the propulsion installation, batteries and control systems.