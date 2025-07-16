Wildfires Threaten Area 51

News outlets are reporting wildfires burning as close as 15 miles from the legendary Area 51 facility in Nevada, sparking internet conspiracy theories along with the flames. Started on July 4 reportedly by a lightning strike, the blaze began in Clark County about 40 miles north of Las Vegas.

As of Monday, the fire had spread to cover 35,000 acres and smoke and haze had drifted as far as Las Vegas. So far, no evacuations have been ordered or advised.

Internet contributors have claimed that the fires are the result of everything from government conspiracies designed to cover up sensitive data on extraterrestrial life; to alien intervention. But skeptics have pushed back with statements such as, “It’s a brush fire,” “There is no unexplained activity,” and “They are using resources available to combat a naturally occurring wildfire.”