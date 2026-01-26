Winter Storm Disrupts Flights Throughout U.S.

A powerful winter storm triggered thousands of U.S. flight cancellations and delays over the weekend and into Monday, disrupting airline operations nationwide. FlightAware data showed more than 11,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, followed by about 3,800 cancellations and over 1,000 delays early Monday.

Cirium data referenced by The New York Times showed nearly 38% of scheduled U.S. departures were canceled on Sunday, marking the highest single-day total since the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The FAA warned that snow, freezing rain and low visibility could prompt ground stops and delay programs at major airports including Boston, New York-area airports, Philadelphia and Washington Dulles, Reuters reported.

FAA weather and air traffic professionals are monitoring the winter storm around the clock to maintain the safety of the national airspace system. For real-time airport updates visit https://t.co/smgdqJN3td.



Airports and Airlines: We're sharing your updates to keep travelers… pic.twitter.com/tYqtGXHu7x — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 23, 2026

The winter weather disruptions were felt across airline hubs and regional airports alike. American Airlines accounted for the largest share of cancellations, with more than 600 flights called off Monday, followed by Republic Airways, JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, according to Reuters. Airlines issued travel waivers and flexible rebooking options, while federal rules require carriers to provide refunds when flights are canceled and passengers choose not to travel.

Airlines and federal agencies cautioned that recovery could take days, noting that interconnected schedules and ongoing weather conditions may continue to affect flight operations even after the winter storm is gone.