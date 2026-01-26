Aviation News

Winter Storm Disrupts Flights Throughout U.S.

Thousands of cancellations and closures ripple through airline networks as weather impacts flight operations nationwide.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Winter Storm Disrupts Flights Throughout U.S.
[Credit: Habanero Pixel | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A powerful winter storm caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the U.S. over the weekend and into Monday.
  • Sunday alone saw over 11,000 flights canceled, marking the highest single-day total since the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
  • Major airlines like American, Republic, JetBlue, and Delta were significantly impacted, and full recovery for flight operations is expected to take several days.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A powerful winter storm triggered thousands of U.S. flight cancellations and delays over the weekend and into Monday, disrupting airline operations nationwide. FlightAware data showed more than 11,000 flights were canceled on Sunday, followed by about 3,800 cancellations and over 1,000 delays early Monday.

Cirium data referenced by The New York Times showed nearly 38% of scheduled U.S. departures were canceled on Sunday, marking the highest single-day total since the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The FAA warned that snow, freezing rain and low visibility could prompt ground stops and delay programs at major airports including Boston, New York-area airports, Philadelphia and Washington Dulles, Reuters reported.

The winter weather disruptions were felt across airline hubs and regional airports alike. American Airlines accounted for the largest share of cancellations, with more than 600 flights called off Monday, followed by Republic Airways, JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, according to Reuters. Airlines issued travel waivers and flexible rebooking options, while federal rules require carriers to provide refunds when flights are canceled and passengers choose not to travel.

Airlines and federal agencies cautioned that recovery could take days, noting that interconnected schedules and ongoing weather conditions may continue to affect flight operations even after the winter storm is gone.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE