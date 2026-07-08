Aviation News Who's Who

Wright Brothers Historic Sites Recognized on ‘Irreplaceable America’ List

The World Monuments Fund has recognized the Wright Brothers’ Dayton, Ohio, sites as part of its Irreplaceable America initiative.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Heidi Besen]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Wright brothers' Dayton, Ohio, landmarks have been added to the World Monuments Fund’s “Irreplaceable America” list.
  • This designation recognizes the sites where Wilbur and Orville Wright developed the technology that made powered flight possible, emphasizing the importance of preserving America's aviation heritage.
  • The collection of sites includes Huffman Prairie Flying Field, the Wright Cycle Company building, and the Wright family home, illustrating their journey from experimentation to creating a practical flying machine.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Wright brothers’ Dayton, Ohio, landmarks have been named to the World Monuments Fund’s “Irreplaceable America” list, recognizing the sites where aviation history was made.

The designation highlights the locations where Wilbur and Orville Wright developed the technology that made powered flight possible while emphasizing the importance of preserving America’s aviation heritage.

It covers a collection of sites connected to Wilbur and Orville Wright’s work, including Huffman Prairie Flying Field, where the brothers conducted flight testing and advanced their aircraft designs; the Wright Cycle Company building; the Wright & Wright Printing Company; and the Wright family home, Hawthorn Hill.

The Dayton locations showcase how the brothers moved from experimentation in their bicycle shop to creating a practical flying machine that changed transportation worldwide. Their work culminated in the first successful powered flights at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, followed by years of testing and refinement in Dayton.

The World Monuments Fund’s “Irreplaceable America” initiative is designed to bring awareness to historically significant places and encourage preservation efforts through partnerships, funding and public engagement.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.