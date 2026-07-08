Wright Brothers Historic Sites Recognized on ‘Irreplaceable America’ List

The Wright brothers’ Dayton, Ohio, landmarks have been named to the World Monuments Fund’s “Irreplaceable America” list, recognizing the sites where aviation history was made.

The designation highlights the locations where Wilbur and Orville Wright developed the technology that made powered flight possible while emphasizing the importance of preserving America’s aviation heritage.

It covers a collection of sites connected to Wilbur and Orville Wright’s work, including Huffman Prairie Flying Field, where the brothers conducted flight testing and advanced their aircraft designs; the Wright Cycle Company building; the Wright & Wright Printing Company; and the Wright family home, Hawthorn Hill.

The Dayton locations showcase how the brothers moved from experimentation in their bicycle shop to creating a practical flying machine that changed transportation worldwide. Their work culminated in the first successful powered flights at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, followed by years of testing and refinement in Dayton.

The World Monuments Fund’s “Irreplaceable America” initiative is designed to bring awareness to historically significant places and encourage preservation efforts through partnerships, funding and public engagement.