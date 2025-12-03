Aviation News Military Aviation

WWII Pilot Identified After More than 80 Years

DPAA Announces Accounted-For Status of 1st Lt. Morton Sher.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces pilot 1st Lt. Morton Sher, who was killed in action during World War II.
  • Lt. Sher was shot down over Hunan Province, China, on August 20, 1943, and his remains were not recovered immediately after the war.
  • His case was reopened in 2012 after a private citizen located a memorial, prompting a decade of investigation, including a 2024 excavation at the crash site.
  • Following scientific analysis and testing of recovered material, his remains were identified and will be buried in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) confirmed last month that it had identified the remains of a U.S. Army Air Forces pilot who was killed in action during World War II.

1st Lt. Morton Sher of Greenville, South Carolina, was a fighter pilot with the 76th Fighter Squadron, 23rd Fighter Group, 14th Air Force. He took off from Hengyang, China, on Aug. 20, 1943, in a P-40 Warhawk for a combat mission over Hunan Province. According to DPAA, he was shot down while intercepting an enemy aircraft over Hengshan County and was unable to bail out before the fighter crashed into a rice paddy and burned.

Although U.S. forces located and visited the area following WWII, Sher’s remains were not recovered or identified. The case was reopened in 2012, however, when a private citizen provided DPAA’s predecessor with a photograph of a marble memorial to Sher in Xin Bai Village that had been erected at some point after the end of WWII. That discovery prompted more than a decade of investigation, including a 2019 site survey and an excavation conducted from Aug. 7 to Sept. 11, 2024. Teams examined roughly 96 square meters during the 2024 recovery and found possible remains and life-support equipment consistent with those that would have been carried in a WW II aircraft.

DPAA brought the material into its laboratory in April 2025 for further scientific analysis. Using anthropological methods supported by circumstantial evidence, along with additional testing conducted by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, officials identified the remains as Sher’s.

The fallen WWII pilot is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery, and DPAA said his remains will be buried in Greenville on a date to be determined.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

