uAvionix Adds ForeFlight Integration, Autopilot Coupling To AV-30-C

uAvionix announced this week that it added ForeFlight integration and autopilot coupling capability to certified aircraft through the release of AV-30 software version 3.2.1 for its AV-30-C. The company said the update brings features previously available to experimental aircraft to a broader segment of the general aviation fleet.

The software allows pilots to plan a route in ForeFlight while away from the aircraft and synchronize the flight plan to the AV-30-C once in the cockpit. The autopilot is then able to follow the ForeFlight-defined route using GPS steering and waypoint anticipation.

Pilots can also modify an active flight plan in flight using ForeFlight, with changes reflected on the AV-30 display. Additional enhancements include expanded traffic symbology and heading bug improvements.

“Pilots can now build a route in ForeFlight and see it instantly appear on the AV-30, ready for the autopilot to follow,” John Chargo, engineer at uAvionix, said.

An AV-Link Wi-Fi bridge is required to enable ForeFlight synchronization, and autopilot coupling requires the Advanced Autopilot Unlock. The company said the update builds on prior additions such as wind speed and direction display, flight plan visualization and EchoESX transponder control. uAvionix said the release continues its partnership with ForeFlight and expands access to integrated cockpit capabilities for certified aircraft owners.