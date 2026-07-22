Bridging the Gap: From A&P School to the Shop Floor

[Guest post by Roxanne Rosado, A&P/IA, and Head of Airworthiness at TBX]

Earning your Airframe and Powerplant certificate is a milestone and it is also the starting line. You got your first job as an aircraft mechanic. What happens next, on the shop floor, under pressure, with real aircraft and passengers behind your work, is where you will build your career.

The Right Mindset

Before you touch an aircraft, understand that technical skills alone are not the only requirement for excelling in this career. The mechanics who last, are the ones who show up with humility, professionalism, and a willingness to do whatever it takes.

That means arriving early, not just on time. It means sweeping the floor without being asked and not treating any task as beneath you. One of the best mentors I’ve had once said to me, and it stayed with me after all these years:

“If you think a job is beneath you, you’ve picked the wrong profession.”

Your attitude will be noticed immediately by the experienced people around you. Make sure what they’re noticing is good.

The Best Mechanic in the Shop

One of the smartest things you can do is identify the best mechanic on the floor and stay close. Ask questions with the intent to learn, not to get an answer; there is a big difference. The hard learned lessons and problem-solving instincts a 30-year mechanic has built can’t be found in any manual. You can’t shortcut it, but you can absorb a lot if you’re paying attention.

Make yourself useful to the people ahead of you. Anticipate what they need. Step in when you can, stay out of the way when you should. And when you’ve built your own foundation, pay that mentorship forward.

Your Technical Foundation

The shop floor will not slow down for you. In a busy operation, the DOM is stretched thin, experienced mechanics are working against the clock, and the airplane always needs to get out the door one hour ago. Nobody is going to sit with you and walk you through every procedure. Be self-directed and self-motivated within your abilities.

Learn to navigate technical data. When you have questions, come with possible answers. That tells me you’re looking for guidance, not an order.

Know your ATA chapters, understand parts traceability, and never put a part on an aircraft without verifying its airworthiness yourself.

Your logbook entries are a legal record, write them with clarity, consistency, and care. They are the foundation of your professional reputation. Make sure the tools you use are calibrated and track them.

Safety Is Not Negotiable — and Neither Is Your Certificate

In my experience, new mechanics face two particularly dangerous moments: when they think they understand a task they really don’t, and when they feel rushed to keep pace with the shop.

The habit I want every mechanic to build is to be their own inspector first. Before you call anyone over, ask yourself: is this the best work I can do? Would I be comfortable putting my name and certificate on this? If the answer is any shade of uncertain, stop and find out why. The inspector is not your backstop — you are.

Protect your certificate like your life depends on it, because in this profession, someone else’s life does. Never sign off work you didn’t personally complete or verify. The FAA will hold you accountable, not the shop, not your supervisor.

Think Long-Term

The mechanics I’ve seen build lasting careers are the ones who don’t stop learning when their shift ends. They study the systems they worked on that day. They take every training opportunity offered. They stay curious about how the whole operation works, not just their corner of it.

Regulations are not the most fun topic but having a foundational understanding of those that regulate your day-to-day job, will put you ahead of most.

Keep your workspace clean and organized. A clean workspace does wonders for organization during a project. Maintain your integrity even when, especially when, it’s inconvenient. This is a small industry, and your reputation will follow you everywhere.

The work may become routine over time, but the consequences never do. Behind every maintenance action is someone trusting that you did it right — a family on vacation, a medevac crew, a student pilot.

That responsibility is the heart of this profession, and the mechanics who carry it seriously are the ones who define what an A&P should be.

Roxanne Rosado is an A&P/IA and Head of Airworthiness at TBX, where she brings hands-on maintenance and management experience to the development of aviation technology. An Embry-Riddle graduate, she has worked across general and corporate aviation, helping maintenance professionals improve compliance, documentation, and airworthiness practices.