Guest Post: How Part 108 Could Pave the Runway to LA 2028

With eVTOL developers like Archer targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as the debut of on-demand aerial mobility, the FAA’s proposed Part 108 BVLOS rule may be the regulatory bridge that connects drone operations to crewless passenger transport. Automation, manufacturing standards, and system-level reliability in Part 108 could redefine what “pilot in command” means for the next generation of aviation.

From Remote Pilots to Autonomous Aviation

Part 108 may do for unmanned aviation what Part 23 did for general aviation.

For years, the drone industry has called for a rule that enables scalable beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations. The Part 108 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), released earlier this year, introduces just that—a structure that brings drones into closer alignment with traditional aviation through certification, maintenance and manufacturing oversight. By allowing aircraft up to 1,320 pounds to operate under networked remote ID and standardized reliability criteria, the FAA is signaling that the line between “unmanned” and “manned” is blurring faster than many expected.

Automation as the Driver of Scalability

Part 108 prioritizes system-level automation over pilot proficiency. The logic mirrors commercial aviation today: software governs flight management, humans monitor the system. For drone operations, the ratio could soon invert—autonomous systems in control, remote human supervisors ensuring compliance and safety. This framework enables a level of consistency that’s impossible when every mission depends on an individual pilot’s skillset. And that consistency is exactly what companies like Archer Aviation need to scale air-taxi networks safely across metropolitan airspace.

LA 2028: A Global Stage for Autonomy

Archer Aviation, backed by a mix of investors and strategic partners like United Airlines, Boeing and BlackRock, plans to launch VIP air-taxi service for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, connecting hubs across the city with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

While those initial flights may include human pilots, the architecture within Part 108 suggests the FAA is building a pathway to pilotless operations once fleet-level autonomy demonstrates equivalent reliability. The Olympics could become a proving ground—testing airspace interoperability, vertiport operations, and networked air-traffic integration, all of which depend on the regulatory foundation Part 108 proposes.

Manufacturing Standards: The Quiet Revolution

The future of autonomy depends as much on manufacturing as on machine learning.

The NPRM’s manufacturing and maintenance provisions may be its most transformative element. By requiring FAA-accepted safety cases, component reliability tracking and standardized production oversight, Part 108 effectively positions advanced drones alongside Part 21-certified aircraft. That means future eVTOLs and heavy-lift drones will move from experimental status to fully certified aircraft, built under audited quality systems—a leap critical to public trust and operational scalability.

The Broader Implication

Public fascination tends to focus on sleek air-taxi prototypes, but the real revolution is regulatory. The FAA’s Part 108 framework could ultimately define how automation is certified, deployed, and integrated into the national airspace system.

If Los Angeles 2028 marks the dawn of human-supervised autonomy, the next decade may see the first fully pilotless commercial air taxis operating routinely under the same foundation Part 108 now proposes.