Short Final: Bright Lights; Big City

A student pilot was on a night cross-country in the Atlanta area.

Cessna 1234Y: “Peachtree Tower, Cessna One Two Three Four Yankee. Turn on the runway lights now please.”

Peachtree Tower: “Cessna Three Four Yankee, the runway lights are on.”

Cessna 1234Y: “Well, could you turn them up please?”

Peachtree Tower: “Sir, the runway lights are up to maximum intensity now.”

Cessna 1234Y (in a very meek voice): “Peachtree Tower, Cessna Three Four Yankee. Could you turn off the city lights, please?”

From an IFR Magazine reader who prefers to remain anonymous