Home/Features/Last Week’s Poll Results: Supersonic Welcome Features Last Week’s Poll Results: Supersonic Welcome Only a few think fast tracking supersonic flight approvals is a bad idea. Russ Niles · Monday, June 16, 2025 Only a few think fast tracking supersonic flight approvals is a bad idea. Share this story Russ Niles Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
0 replies