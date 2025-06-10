Short Final: Author’s Aviation ‘Gotcha’

Laura Hillenbrand, author of the best-selling books Seabiscuit and Unbroken, is renowned for her painstaking research. Unbroken, the compelling story of Olympic athlete and hero World War II B-24 crewman Louie Zamparini, includes a full 50 pages of notes documenting her sources of detailed information.

There was one line, however, where she fell victim to one of aviation’s notorious “gotchas.”

In her account of how Zamparini and his fellow prisoners-of-war in the South Pacific would gaze skyward at Boeing B-29 Superfortresses flying overhead on their way to Japan, she related how the bombers would catch tremendous tailwinds as they rode as-yet undiscovered high-altitude wind currents.

She wrote: “Caught in what would later be called the jet stream, the planes were streaking along at speeds approaching 445 miles per hour, almost 100 miles per hour faster than they were built to fly.”

Of course, she was citing groundspeed – and as far as structural stress, the airframe could neither feel nor care how much faster the tailwind was making it move over the ground.